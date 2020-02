Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Antonio Banderas recently starred in a Spanish production of the classic musical A Chorus Line and he’s showing off the dance moves he learned! The Oscar-nominated actor taught the choreography to Conan O’Brien during an appearance on Conan on Monday (February 3) in Los Angeles. Antonio told Conan about opening up a theater in his [...] 👓 View full article