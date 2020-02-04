Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lana Condor Joins 'To All the Boys 2' Cast at L.A. Premiere!

Lana Condor Joins 'To All the Boys 2' Cast at L.A. Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Lana Condor is joined by Jordan Fisher and Noah Centineo at the premiere of their movie To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Monday (February 3) at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. The movie is a sequel to the hit 2018 Netflix film, which made Lana and Noah‘s careers hit a new [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Simon&Schuster - Published < > Embed
News video: Would YA Rather: To All the Boys I've Loved Before Edition

Would YA Rather: To All the Boys I've Loved Before Edition 03:55

 Peter K or John Ambrose? Kitty or Margo? Join Emily and Kristin as they play Would YA Rather with impossible questions from Jenny Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before! Read P.S. I Still Love You now: http://j.mp/2SgpE4B Stream To All the Boys I've Loved Before on Netflix now and PS I Still Love...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lana Condor Talks 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' [Video]Lana Condor Talks "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

Lana Condor talks about what's new for Lara Jean in "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You."

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:18Published

Lana Condor Talks Being A Role Model [Video]Lana Condor Talks Being A Role Model

"To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" star Lana Condor talks being a role model and representing young Asian women on-screen after girls dressed up as her character Lara Jean for Halloween.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joel Courtney Joins Ava Michelle & Luke Eisner at 'To All The Boys 2' Premiere

Joel Courtney showed his support for the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You cast at the film’s premiere! The year-old actor, who was joined by girlfriend...
Just Jared Jr

Lana Condor Recalls The Moment She Knew 'To All The Boys 2' Was Really Special For Asian Americans

Lana Condor is remember a moment during filming of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You that really stood out as special. The 22-year-old actress opened up in...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

carmin_D_J

CarolJDDJ♉♎ RT @JustJared: The cast of #ToAllTheBoys2 attended the L.A. premiere this evening - see the red carpet pics! https://t.co/eY0kBjRxVS 1 day ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Lana Condor looks bold in polka dots as Noah Centineo joins to lead stars at their premiere of To All The Boys https://… 1 day ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Lana Condor Joins 'To All the Boys 2' Cast at L.A. Premiere! https://t.co/oe1nIlaM4A via @JustJared 1 day ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Lana Condor looks bold in polka dots as Noah Centineo joins to lead stars at their premiere of To All The Boys https://t.co/CJ5MsF9BY3 1 day ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #039To Lana Condor Joins 'To All the Boys 2' Cast at L.A. Premiere! https://t.co/HX3La2Vvbn 2 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #039To Lana Condor Joins 'To All the Boys 2' Cast at L.A. Premiere! https://t.co/HX3La2Vvbn 2 days ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Lana Condor Joins ‘To All the Boys 2’ Cast at L.A. Premiere! https://t.co/jGST6rkJYK https://t.co/D1vCXcQYi9 2 days ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Lana Condor Joins ‘To All the Boys 2’ Cast at L.A. Premiere! https://t.co/9GCTTrY3Z9 https://t.co/Yg4Yw4HEJC 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.