Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hawa Singh: Salman shares Sooraj’s first look

Hawa Singh: Salman shares Sooraj’s first look

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially announced Sooraj Pancholi’s next drama, ‘Hawa Singh’, a biopic on the legendary Indian boxer. Before Sooraj could bag the role, reports doing the rounds stated that actor John Abraham was in talks to star in the project.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sooraj Barjatya On His DREAM Project PREM With Salman Khan, Maine Pyaar Kiya | EXCLUSIVE [Video]Sooraj Barjatya On His DREAM Project PREM With Salman Khan, Maine Pyaar Kiya | EXCLUSIVE

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya revealed that he is already penning his next film and his frequent collaborator, superstar Salman Khan, has liked the idea. He, however, said he is currently focusing on his..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 20:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Salman Khan announces Sooraj Pancholi's next, biopic on boxer Hawa Singh

The poster shows a beefed up Sooraj, guzzling a glass of lassi in a boxing ring.
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mdimran_warsi

INDIAN RT @firstpost: The poster of #HawaSingh shows a beefed up #SoorajPancholi, guzzling a glass of lassi in a boxing ring | @BeingSalmanKhan h… 51 minutes ago

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside Hawa Singh: Salman shares Sooraj first glance https://t.co/f7jmOXsUyp 1 hour ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: Salman Khan shares first look of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh' https://t.co/LHYtsFnbm7 1 hour ago

republic

Republic Salman Khan shares first look of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh' https://t.co/LHYtsFnbm7 1 hour ago

Itstanujmehra

Tanuj Mehra RT @bombaytimes: .@BeingSalmanKhan launched the first look poster of #HawaSingh and it is every bit intriguing! @Sooraj9pancholi https://… 2 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes .@BeingSalmanKhan launched the first look poster of #HawaSingh and it is every bit intriguing! @Sooraj9pancholi https://t.co/oz92yVQ1xg 2 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Salman Khan unveils the first look of the biopic on Hawa Singh, known as the father of Indian boxing, featuring act… https://t.co/PRC5XsZVLb 2 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE .@BeingSalmanKhan shares the first look poster of #HawaSingh and it is based on legendary boxer Hawa Singh!😃… https://t.co/ncdoij8t1A 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.