Mayor Pete Seems to Declare Victory in Soaring Speech — Despite No Winner Yet Reported in Iowa Caucus
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () “What a night!” said South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Indeed, all this dumpster fire of an Iowa caucus was missing was a candidate who declared victory without a single vote being reported. But shortly after midnight eastern on Tuesday morning, Mayor Pete put the cherry on top of this hideous sundae with a confounding […]
