Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mayor Pete Seems to Declare Victory in Soaring Speech — Despite No Winner Yet Reported in Iowa Caucus

Mayor Pete Seems to Declare Victory in Soaring Speech — Despite No Winner Yet Reported in Iowa Caucus

Mediaite Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
“What a night!” said South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Indeed, all this dumpster fire of an Iowa caucus was missing was a candidate who declared victory without a single vote being reported. But shortly after midnight eastern on Tuesday morning, Mayor Pete put the cherry on top of this hideous sundae with a confounding […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published < > Embed
News video: Mayor Pete Buttigieg Makes Final Pitch to Western Iowa Voters

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Makes Final Pitch to Western Iowa Voters 02:34

 His message to those who may still be undecided before the Iowa caucus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus [Video]Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:20Published

Pete Buttigieg Narrowly Leads in Last-Gasp Poll Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]Pete Buttigieg Narrowly Leads in Last-Gasp Poll Before Iowa Caucuses

As the 2020 presidential election truly kicks off with the Iowa caucuses, it’s Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders that appear to be on the rise. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg claims victory amid delayed Iowa results

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is declaring victory in Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, even though no official results have...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •PolitiFact

CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson: Buttigieg Does Well With ‘Older Voters Who See Him as a Nice Grandson’

A CNN power panel Monday night gave former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg advice while also ripping the youngest candidate in the field of Democratic 2020...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RShackleford26

Rusty Shackleford Can we stop with putting crowds behind candidates during speeches? We know what you are doing... #IowaCaucuses https://t.co/zlDS2rmz71 53 minutes ago

reginagroks

regina weiss Pete Buttigieg Seems to Declare Iowa Win in Soaring Speech - Arrogance is his middle name - no #WallStPete https://t.co/tWYGjVeV62 1 hour ago

mayavada

Maya 🐦 This is truly surreal. https://t.co/6N4NBILOhQ 1 hour ago

GPlutus

Greg B RT @Mediaite: Mayor Pete Seems to Declare Victory in Soaring Speech — Despite No Winner Yet Reported in Iowa Caucus https://t.co/9MiYU1JztI 1 hour ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Mayor Pete Seems to Declare Victory in Soaring Speech — Despite No Winner Yet Reported in Iowa Caucus https://t.co/YRchE5iBmv 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Mayor Pete Seems to Declare Victory in Soaring Speech — Despite No Winner Yet Reported in Iowa Caucus https://t.co/9MiYU1JztI 2 hours ago

2012JagXK

S Adams @greta I’m watching Mayor Pete declare victory with no results in. Wow. Every Dem seems to know what truth is. 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.