Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Trump Makes Her Miss Doing 'Veep'

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Julia Louis-Dreyfus sits down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 4). The Emmy-winning actress was on the show to talk about her new movie Downhill and she also reflected on her show Veep. Julia opened up about the Super Bowl and President Trump‘s major error when he congratulated the [...] 👓 View full article

