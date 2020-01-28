Global  

Kobe Bryant and Daughter's Remains Released to Family

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Funeral service for the NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, who were killed in a helicopter crash in late January, is expected to take place in the coming weeks.
News video: Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach

Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach 03:12

 A stunning mural of basketball star Kobe Bryant with his daughter has been painted on court in the Philippines, seen here on Saturday (February 1). The small arena, in the middle of a condominium block in Taguig City, Manila, has become a focal point for tributes to the LA Lakers legend who died...

Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family [Video]Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family

A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to..

WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant Tribute Made Of Grass [Video]WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant Tribute Made Of Grass

A grass tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant was on display at a park in Pleasanton, CA last week. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on..

Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant air crash site

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings showed, as investigators said they...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayJust Jared

College Baseball Coach Died In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

The helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter also killed three members of another family. The baseball coach at Orange Coast College died along...
NPR

