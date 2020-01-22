Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Half of UK 10-year-olds own a smartphone

Half of UK 10-year-olds own a smartphone

BBC News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A report by Ofcom also found that 3-8 year olds are watching YouTube for eight hours a week on average.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party [Video]Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party

Food is officially more important than the game when it comes to reasons for attending a Super Bowl party, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American adults asked respondents the top reasons..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

POCO X2 Launched With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 730G For Rs 15,999

Today, Poco India has officially unveiled the first Pocophone of this year — POCO X2. The smartphone also marks the launch of the new X series from the Poco....
Fossbytes

Kuo: iPhone shipments in Q1 to drop 10% due to coronavirus, Q2 uncertain

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new note today that includes a prediction for exactly how much coronavirus will impact iPhone shipments for the...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

chrishannah

Chris Hannah RT @laurasatweeter: Half of UK 10 year olds are addicted to smartphones, finds shocking study carried out by adults addicted to smartphones… 1 minute ago

OrmskirkCE

Ormskirk CE Primary BBC News - Half of UK 10-year-olds own a smartphone https://t.co/ebE2h2E8KY 2 minutes ago

lukaszpiwek

Dr Lukasz Piwek Half of UK 10-year-olds own a smartphone: https://t.co/rUo9KqfuOo 2 minutes ago

RushReads

RushReads Half of UK 10-year-olds own a smartphone: A report by Ofcom also found that 3-8 year olds are watching YouTube for… https://t.co/tVI3CAX9ae 3 minutes ago

thinkdigicon

ThinkDigitalPartners Half of UK 10-year-olds own a smartphone https://t.co/2YL3qqPdPO #children #UK #Ofcom #mobilephones #screentime #socialmedia #betting 3 minutes ago

Harleyriders007

Tim RT @BBCNews: Half of UK 10-year-olds own a smartphone https://t.co/1wW0Yw5Php 3 minutes ago

revdavidcoleman

Rev'd David Coleman A great advocate for literacy, confidence and inclusion. On the day we discover half of 10 year olds own a smart ph… https://t.co/flNp9k2ngH 6 minutes ago

jewdrop52

jj52 RT @Gpoptosis: Shocking study: half of UK 10 year olds don't give a rat's***that you disapprove of their phone use, and the other half d… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.