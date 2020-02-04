Nicki Minaj Accused of Disrespecting Rosa Parks on Preview of New Song 'Yikes' Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Offering her devoted fans a teaser of her upcoming song, the Trinidadian rapper delivers the bar that gets people wilding online, 'All you b***hes Rosa Parks, uh-oh get your a** up!' 👓 View full article

