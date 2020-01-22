Global  

Sienna Miller 'engaged to Lucas Zwimer'

ContactMusic Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Sienna Miller fuels engagement reports with red carpet ring [Video]Sienna Miller fuels engagement reports with red carpet ring

British actress Sienna Miller has fuelled rumours suggesting she is engaged to marry by hitting the red carpet with a new diamond on her left ring finger.

Jude Law 'retracted' from limelight after personal scandals [Video]Jude Law 'retracted' from limelight after personal scandals

Jude Law "retracted" from the limelight following his personal scandals because he didn't want to be exposed to the public anymore.

