South stars recreate Raja Ravi Varma paintings

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A total of 12 celebrities including South Indian actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan and Manchu Lakshmi have featured in a limited edition calendar themed on the paintings of the celebrated Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma.
When movie stars became Raja Ravi Varma’s models

In G Venket Ram and Naam Charitable Trust’s 2020 calendar, celebrities feature as women from Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings
Hindu

