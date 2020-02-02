Global  

Welcome to the family, says Neetu Kapoor to Armaan Jain's wife, Anissa Malhotra

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has lovingly welcomed Armaan Jain's newly-wedded wife Anissa Malhotra into their family.

Neetu, Armaan's aunt-in-law, took to Instagram to welcome Anissa to the family. She posted two photographs of the couple along with a video of Anissa from her sangeet ceremony, which took place on Sunday.

In...
