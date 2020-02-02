Welcome to the family, says Neetu Kapoor to Armaan Jain's wife, Anissa Malhotra

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has lovingly welcomed Armaan Jain's newly-wedded wife Anissa Malhotra into their family. Neetu, Armaan's aunt-in-law, took to Instagram to welcome Anissa to the family. She posted two photographs of the couple along with a video of Anissa from her sangeet ceremony, which took place on Sunday. In ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Kareena, Karisma Bollywood STARS At Armaan Jain Wedding RECEPTION | UNCUT Armaan Jain Wedding Reception: Aishwarya Rai , Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor And Many Other Bollywood Celebs.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 25:42Published 8 hours ago Karishma Kapoor, Tara Surtaria attend Armaan Jain mehendi ceremony Karishma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Suniel Shetty, Tina Ambani and many more celebrities attended the mehendi ceremony of actor Armaan Jain in Mumbai. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:54Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pics: Ranbir-Alia return after visiting Rishi Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed to Delhi over the weekend to be with Rishi Kapoor, who had been hospitalized in the capital owing to ill health. Ranbir and...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago



Rishi on the reports of hospitalisation Armaan Jain and fiancée Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand Mehendi ceremony last night which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities along with the Kapoor...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this