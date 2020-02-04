Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Zaira Wasim on Kashmir issue: Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced?

Zaira Wasim on Kashmir issue: Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced?

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Zaira Wasim, who made a breakout debut in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal in 2016, wrote an emotional post last year about quitting the Hindi film industry and how she was not happy with this identity and struggled to become someone else. It was a brave and audacious post that was lauded by a lot of people from within and outside the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Zaira Wasim speaks on restrictions in Kashmir

Actress Zaira Wasim who was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' has taken to her Instagram profile yesterday to share the plight of inhabitants of Kashmir. In her...
IndiaTimes

'Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression?': Zaira Wasim pens a long note on plight of Kashmiris

Former actor Zaira Wasim took to her Instagram page and penned a long post about how 'Kashmir continues to suffer'.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UPH_2016

UPHINDIA Zaira Wasim on Kashmir issue: Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? https://t.co/on5Hno1Hjk https://t.co/gh8HA09jKi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.