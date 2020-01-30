Margot Robbie promises to 'disappear soon'

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Actress Margot Robbie still cannot get over the fact that she had two nominations in the same category at the British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTA) this year. Robbie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for "Bombshell" and "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".



"I didn't actually know it could... 👓 View full article

