Indicted K-pop star Seungri may face military court

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A K-pop star charged with violating South Korea’s anti-prostitution law may have to join the country’s army and face trial in a military court. Last week, prosecutors indicted former Big Bang member Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, on charges of violating laws on prostitution, illegal gambling and foreign […]
