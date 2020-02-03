Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Due Back On Stand After Emotional Cross-Examination

CBS 2 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Jessica Mann is due back for a third day of testimony after she broke down in tears Monday, halting an exhaustive cross-examination that focused on the nature of her relationship with the once-powerful movie mogul.
 The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 was back in court Monday to face cross-examination from the defense. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

