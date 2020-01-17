Global  

Michael Polansky Wiki: Facts About Lady Gaga's Boyfriend

It’s no “Bad Romance” for Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl festivities! The former halftime show performer made her new relationship public during a Pre-Super Bowl party in Miami. And now she’s made it Instagram official too! The Oscar-winner is dating Michael Polansky who is identified as the mystery guy she spent New Year’s Eve […]

 Lady Gaga's new boyfriend is businessman Michael Polansky and she has been seeing him for some time.

Lady Gaga is putting "bad romances" behind her. Mama Monster is no longer single.

Lady Gaga to launch new album with first single in February? The 'Million Reasons' singer was reported to have been in the studio with then-boyfriend Dan Horton, an audio technician to the stars, last..

Lady Gaga, boyfriend Michael Polansky are Instagram official

Lady Gaga is showing off her new beau.
Lady Gaga & New Boyfriend Michael Polansky Are Instagram Official!

Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend are Instagram official! The 32-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Monday (February 3) to share a photo of herself and...
