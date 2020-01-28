Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Strokes Are Playing Belfast

The Strokes Are Playing Belfast

Clash Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Strokes Are Playing BelfastAs part of a European jaunt...

*The Strokes* will play Belfast later this month.

The band have confirmed a short burst of European shows, following a recent Stateside date in support of Bernie Sanders.

The indie giants will leap across the Atlantic for a short run of live shows, opening in Berlin and Paris.

The Strokes will play Belfast's Waterfront Hall on February 24th, with tickets going on sale tomorrow (February 5th) at 10am.

The Strokes will play the following shows:

*February*
14 *Berlin* Columbiahalle
18 *Paris* Olympia
24 *Belfast* Waterfront Hall

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Creative [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: Artist uses dots, scribbles, and strokes to get the perfect texture and shading on drawings

Artist uses dots, scribbles, and strokes to get the perfect texture and shading on drawings 01:22

 CJP makes highly detailed works that yield a highly realistic end product.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Renaissance Man: The Classic-Modern Car [Video]Renaissance Man: The Classic-Modern Car

Jim Strokes&amp;#039; Workshop is no ordinary car workshop. Using original documentations that date back to 1956, they remodel cars and make it as accurate to the original as possible.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

Bill aims to protect student athletes [Video]Bill aims to protect student athletes

The Florida house has unanimously passed a bill aimed at protecting student athletes from heat strokes. This is a story that hits close to home in Southwest Florida, following the 2017 deadly heat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Solange, The Strokes For Oslo's Øya Festival

Solange, The Strokes For Oslo's Øya FestivalPrincess Nokia, Actress, and more added to bill... *Solange* and *The Strokes* will play Norway's *Øya Festival* this summer. The Oslo event has just...
Clash Also reported by •Billboard.com

Bill Would Set Standards For Monitoring Conditions That Might Put Student Athletes At Risk For Heat Strokes

A bill endorsed unanimously Monday by the Senate Education Committee would set standards for monitoring conditions that might put student athletes at higher risk...
cbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.