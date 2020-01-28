The Strokes Are Playing Belfast

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As part of a European jaunt...



*The Strokes* will play Belfast later this month.



The band have confirmed a short burst of European shows, following a recent Stateside date in support of Bernie Sanders.



The indie giants will leap across the Atlantic for a short run of live shows, opening in Berlin and Paris.



The Strokes will play Belfast's Waterfront Hall on February 24th, with tickets going on sale tomorrow (February 5th) at 10am.



The Strokes will play the following shows:



*February*

14 *Berlin* Columbiahalle

18 *Paris* Olympia

24 *Belfast* Waterfront Hall



