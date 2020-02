Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria have been painting the town red quite a long time now. Though they have never talked about their relationship openly, their various outings together and social media PDA speaks volume. Recently Tara had shared an alluring picture of herself on Instagram to which Aadar dropped in a sweet comment praising her look. 👓 View full article