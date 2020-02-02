Global  

Trump Excludes CNN From Annual State of the Union Lunch

Mediaite Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Trump Excludes CNN From Annual State of the Union LunchEach year, presidents invite broadcast and cable news anchors for an off-the-record lunch the afternoon of the State of the Union address. This year, President Donald Trump excluded CNN from the lunch, the network reported Monday night. According to Brian Stelter, while Trump has maintained the traditional lunch and will host one this year — despite […]
 EYE ON THE DAY: a delay in results at the Iowa caucuses, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union ahead of what's likely the final Senate impeachment vote, and Hamilton heads to movie theaters. Will you go see the film?

