Trump Excludes CNN From Annual State of the Union Lunch

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Each year, presidents invite broadcast and cable news anchors for an off-the-record lunch the afternoon of the State of the Union address. This year, President Donald Trump excluded CNN from the lunch, the network reported Monday night. According to Brian Stelter, while Trump has maintained the traditional lunch and will host one this year — despite […] Each year, presidents invite broadcast and cable news anchors for an off-the-record lunch the afternoon of the State of the Union address. This year, President Donald Trump excluded CNN from the lunch, the network reported Monday night. According to Brian Stelter, while Trump has maintained the traditional lunch and will host one this year — despite […] 👓 View full article

