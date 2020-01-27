Kate Middleton & Prince William Treat Themselves To Ice Cream During South Wales Seaside Visit!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex After Megxit: Prince William and Kate Middleton are leaning on Carole Middleton https://t.co/uV0y4gPcRn 2 minutes ago UnbFacts Prince William and Kate Middleton have upped their PDA game, and they could be taking notes from Prince Harry and M… https://t.co/0XgdogAUZL 2 minutes ago James Cavell RT @YoungMindsUK: “While we might not always feel brave inside, even the smallest act – such as sharing a worry or asking for help – can be… 3 minutes ago Flimsy Cheesebox RT @MrCDHamilton: There's no evidence the Baftas lack diversity - minorities did well at last years event. Bafta should award people for th… 3 minutes ago Erdem Pulcu From Discover on Google https://t.co/mECkxMKNPM 5 minutes ago 💝🌹I❤️my nieces💝🌹 RT @etnow: Even when he doesn't attend, Brad Pitt is still the talk of every awards show! https://t.co/uEOqqKrbT3 8 minutes ago _ RT @Daily_Express: Kate Middleton stuns in £349 trench coat and vibrant red skirt with Prince William #royals https://t.co/obQWHyzHK6 https… 8 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYpXpx Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit a Steel Town! Royal Couple Head from Seaside to Factory 10 minutes ago