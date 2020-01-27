Global  

Kate Middleton & Prince William Treat Themselves To Ice Cream During South Wales Seaside Visit!

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William brave the wind as they arrive at the RNLI lifeboat station on Mumbles Pier on Tuesday (February 4) in Swansea, Wales. The royal couple visited the south Wales resort of Mumbles Pier, meeting the rescue crews and volunteers at the local lifeboat station and watching [...]
News video: Prince William and Kate visit ice cream parlour by sea front

Prince William and Kate visit ice cream parlour by sea front 03:22

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Joe's Ice Cream Parlour on Mumbles sea front, as part of a series of engagements in Wales. The royal couple met directors of the family company, which is in its fifth generation, before having a scoop of ice cream. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at...

