Dua Lipa Stops For All Her Fans While Out in London!

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Dua Lipa is all smiles while heading out of an interview in London over the weekend. The 24-year-old singer wore a cute checked crop top sweater to the appearance on the Dermot O’Leary radio show and on her way out, was happy to pose for pics and say hi to some of her waiting fans. [...]
