Watch: Celebrate Rosa Parks’ 107th B-Day Right Now By Watching OutKast’s Classic ’98 Video Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today marks civil rights icon Rosa Parks‘ 107th birthday. In honor of the American activist’s legacy, we’re paying tribute with OutKast‘s classic 1998 Aquemini album. Listen and comment below!



The post Watch: Celebrate Rosa Parks’ 107th B-Day Right Now By Watching OutKast’s Classic ’98 Video appeared first on . Today marks civil rights icon Rosa Parks‘ 107th birthday. In honor of the American activist’s legacy, we’re paying tribute with OutKast‘s classic 1998 Aquemini album. Listen and comment below!The post Watch: Celebrate Rosa Parks’ 107th B-Day Right Now By Watching OutKast’s Classic ’98 Video appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this K Dubb 🇨🇦🇯🇲 RT @sohh: Watch: Celebrate Rosa Parks' 107th B-Day Right Now By Watching OutKast's Classic '98 Video #Andre3000 #BigBoi #RosaParks https:/… 23 minutes ago SOHH Watch: Celebrate Rosa Parks' 107th B-Day Right Now By Watching OutKast's Classic '98 Video #Andre3000 #BigBoi… https://t.co/M1ajCSjIDM 26 minutes ago 4hiphop Watch: Celebrate Rosa Parks’ 107th B-Day Right Now By Watching OutKast’s Classic ’98 Video - Today marks civil righ… https://t.co/MwxcnCtHPj 46 minutes ago