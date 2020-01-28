Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ainsley Earhardt Claims Trump is Nicer to Press Than Biden: ‘Our President’ Doesn’t ‘Lose His Temper’ at Reporters

Ainsley Earhardt Claims Trump is Nicer to Press Than Biden: ‘Our President’ Doesn’t ‘Lose His Temper’ at Reporters

Mediaite Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Fox News' *Ainsley Earhardt* claimed that President *Donald Trump* "doesn't lose his temper" with reporters despite his innumerable attacks on the media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech 00:20

 Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Even After the Impeachment Trial John Bolton Could Still Be Subpoenaed by House Democrats [Video]Even After the Impeachment Trial John Bolton Could Still Be Subpoenaed by House Democrats

Even with President Trump’s impeachment trial winding down, John Bolton could still be called to testify before Congress. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech [Video]Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Following U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president&apos;s back. Soon after, she explained..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ainsley Earhardt Laments John Bolton Development: ‘I Didn’t Want Witnesses. I Wanted This Thing to be Over’

Fox News host *Ainsley Earhardt* seemed somewhat doleful that President *Donald Trump's* Senate impeachment trial might last longer than anticipated if former...
Mediaite

Joe Biden Slams Rush Limbaugh For ‘Dividing’ And ‘Belittling’ People Following Trump Awarding Presidential Medal of Freedom

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump in a CNN presidential town hall Wednesday over awarding...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.