Jessica Simpson Reveals the Reason Why Tony Romo Broke Up With Her

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Jessica Simpson is revealing why her ex boyfriend, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, broke up with her. It all started when Jessica‘s ex, John Mayer, started to get back in touch with her. In “Open Book,” Jessica writes that she’d always tell Tony when John contacted her. However, in 2009, she ran into John at [...]
