Shannen Doherty‘s cancer has returned, and it’s stage four. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4,” Shannen shared during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (February 4). “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.” The Beverly Hills 90210 star [...] 👓 View full article