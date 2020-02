Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The two leading ladies of two ageless love stories, both directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra had the chance meeting at the first-ever star-studded screening of director's upcoming release, Shikara. Both, Manisha Koirala and Sadia, the leading actors from 1942: A Love Story and Shikara, respectively met which totally made it a sight to... 👓 View full article