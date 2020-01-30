Global  

Weinstein trial: Actress says accuser was 'crying in fetal position' but was not forced

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial called a new witness who said neither she nor accuser Jessica Mann were forced into a threesome.
 One of the women at the centre of Harvey Weinstein's s*xual assault trial has been accused of repeatedly lying to the producer in a bid to exploit his Hollywood connections.

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. Yahaira..

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A onetime aspiring actress who prosecutors say maintained a relationship with Harvey Weinstein after he raped her because she felt “trapped” is expected to testify against the..

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser's Ex-Fiancé, Former Cipriani Manager and Casting Director Testify

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Ex-Fiancé, Former Cipriani Manager and Casting Director TestifyIn an unusually short day in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial, the ex-fiancé of one of Weinstein’s accusers, a former manager at Cipriani Downtown, and a...
Harvey Weinstein trial: Ex-boyfriend says accuser was 'shocked, upset' after meeting with mogul

The Harvey Weinstein sex-crimes trial shifted to testimony from secondary witnesses who could corroborate earlier accuser testimony.
