Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Their Sweet Side on South Wales Ice Cream Date

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: ODN - Published Prince William and Kate visit ice cream parlour by sea front 03:22 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Joe's Ice Cream Parlour on Mumbles sea front, as part of a series of engagements in Wales. The royal couple met directors of the family company, which is in its fifth generation, before having a scoop of ice cream. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at...