Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Their Sweet Side on South Wales Ice Cream Date
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () I scream, you scream. We all scream for ice cream--even Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a sweet treat during their visit to South Wales on...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Joe's Ice Cream Parlour on Mumbles sea front, as part of a series of engagements in Wales. The royal couple met directors of the family company, which is in its fifth generation, before having a scoop of ice cream. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their visit to south Wales with a tour of one of the busiest lifeboat stations in Wales. They went on to tour Tata Steel, the largest employer in the area, and..
