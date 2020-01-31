Global  

Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Their Sweet Side on South Wales Ice Cream Date

E! Online Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
I scream, you scream. We all scream for ice cream--even Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a sweet treat during their visit to South Wales on...
News video: Prince William and Kate visit ice cream parlour by sea front

Prince William and Kate visit ice cream parlour by sea front 03:22

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Joe's Ice Cream Parlour on Mumbles sea front, as part of a series of engagements in Wales. The royal couple met directors of the family company, which is in its fifth generation, before having a scoop of ice cream. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at...

Kate and Will visit south Wales [Video]Kate and Will visit south Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their visit to south Wales with a tour of one of the busiest lifeboat stations in Wales. They went on to tour Tata Steel, the largest employer in the area, and..

Dog Enjoys Her Daily Ice Cream Delivery [Video]Dog Enjoys Her Daily Ice Cream Delivery

Occurred on July 2017 / Carterton, Oxfordshire, UK Info from Licensor: "Monica loved the daily visit of the ice cream van. Monica used to wait around tea-time for the daily ice cream delivery. As you..

Live updates as Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Mumbles and Port Talbot

Live updates as Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Mumbles and Port TalbotThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a number of engagements, including a trip to Joe's Ice Cream
Wales Online

Kate Middleton & Prince William Treat Themselves To Ice Cream During South Wales Seaside Visit!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William brave the wind as they arrive at the RNLI lifeboat station on Mumbles Pier on Tuesday...
Just Jared


