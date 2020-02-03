Global  

Sienna Miller engaged to boyfriend of 1 year Lucas Zwirner: report

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Actress Sienna Miller is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend, Lucas Zwirner, after dating for a little more than a year.
News video: Sienna Miller fuels engagement reports with red carpet ring

Sienna Miller fuels engagement reports with red carpet ring 00:43

 British actress Sienna Miller has fuelled rumours suggesting she is engaged to marry by hitting the red carpet with a new diamond on her left ring finger.

Sienna Miller Adds Fuel to Engagement Rumors by Rocking Diamond Ring on Red Carpet

The Beth Ailes of 'The Loudest Voice' has previously been reported to be preparing to walk down the aisle following a January proposal by her literary editor...
Report: Sienna Miller Engaged to Lucas Zwirner — See Her Diamond Ring!


