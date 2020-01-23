Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt's big award season and other predictions

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt's big award season and other predictions

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
USA TODAY film critic Brian Truitt talks predictions for the 92nd Academy Awards, including what should be Brad Pitt's first individual Oscar.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston [Video]Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt was clueless about the social media circus that ensued after he and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, reunited at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published

Pitt Is King Of Award Season [Video]Pitt Is King Of Award Season

Brad Pitt has been on a winning streak this awards season.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Margot Robbie delivers Brad Pitt's speech at the BAFTAs

At the start of this award season, no one would have predicted that it would be Brad Pitt coming through with the best speeches, but here we are now as week...
Lainey Gossip

Kobe Bryant tribute leads Oscar nominees luncheon where Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron shine

Monday's Oscars nominees luncheon began on a somber note, as Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron participated in a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ggukshok

érika #EGO RT @4eokjin: bts are in la , oscars are this sunday , parasite is nominated , bts present them the award , brad pitt sitting in the audienc… 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.