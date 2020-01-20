Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Liza Minnelli Refuses to See Renée Zellweger's Oscar-Nominated Movie Judy

Liza Minnelli Refuses to See Renée Zellweger's Oscar-Nominated Movie Judy

E! Online Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Renée Zellweger has generated a lot of buzz this award show season for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. The 50-year-old actress has already won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Zellweger talks her transfomation into Judy

Zellweger talks her transfomation into Judy 01:57

 Oscars frontrunner Renee Zellweger reveals how she transformed into Hollywood legend Judy Garland in biopic &quot;Judy&quot; in a video released by the distributor.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland [Video]Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland The actress won the Leading Actress award at the ceremony in London on Sunday for her portrayal of the late actress in the biographical movie 'Judy',..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published

Renee Zellweger dedicates SAG win to Judy Garland [Video]Renee Zellweger dedicates SAG win to Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger dedicated her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role to the late Judy Garland on Sunday (19.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liza Minnelli Has No Interest in Seeing 'Judy' But Did Have Something to Say Regarding Star Renee Zellweger

Liza Minnelli did not have much to say when asked about the movie Judy, which showcases her late mom Judy Garland in the year before her death at the age of 47...
Just Jared

Renee Zellweger Opens Up About Becoming Judy Garland For 'Judy': 'There's A Different Kind of Responsibility'

Renee Zellweger wears a chic ruched black dress for the premiere of Judy, held at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on Tuesday night (February 4) in Paris, France. The...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.