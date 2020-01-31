Chris Pratt Will Star in Thriller Series 'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt is returning to TV! The 40-year-old Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor is set to star in the conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List at MRC Television, Variety reports. Chris will also executive produce the adaptation of the Jack Carr novel of the same name. Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce. The Terminal [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Best Moments from Watchmen Season 1 Who watches the Watchmen? We do, and we’re absolutely hooked. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the best, most memorable, beautiful, shocking and compelling moments from the first season.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:16Published 1 day ago Legacies S02E12 Kai Parker Screwed Us Legacies 2x12 "Kai Parker Screwed Us" Promo with guest star Chris Wood - CHRIS WOOD RETURNS AS THE VILLAINOUS KAI PARKER — When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:22Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Chris Pratt Will Star In The New TV Series ‘The Terminal List’ Will you watch?

Daily Caller 9 hours ago



Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Start Their Week With a Workout Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are kicking off their week in the right way! The married couple went to the gym together for a morning workout and...

Just Jared 1 day ago





Tweets about this