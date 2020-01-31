Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Pratt Will Star in Thriller Series 'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt Will Star in Thriller Series 'The Terminal List'

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Chris Pratt is returning to TV! The 40-year-old Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor is set to star in the conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List at MRC Television, Variety reports. Chris will also executive produce the adaptation of the Jack Carr novel of the same name. Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce. The Terminal [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Moments from Watchmen Season 1 [Video]Top 10 Best Moments from Watchmen Season 1

Who watches the Watchmen? We do, and we’re absolutely hooked. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the best, most memorable, beautiful, shocking and compelling moments from the first season..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:16Published

Legacies S02E12 Kai Parker Screwed Us [Video]Legacies S02E12 Kai Parker Screwed Us

Legacies 2x12 "Kai Parker Screwed Us" Promo with guest star Chris Wood - CHRIS WOOD RETURNS AS THE VILLAINOUS KAI PARKER — When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Pratt Will Star In The New TV Series ‘The Terminal List’

Will you watch?
Daily Caller

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Start Their Week With a Workout

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are kicking off their week in the right way! The married couple went to the gym together for a morning workout and...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.