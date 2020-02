What is Shadow Inc? Explaining the Iowa Conspiracy Theories Embraced By Democrats (And Some Cynical Republicans) Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Politicos on the left and right have become fixated on one company following the disastrous Iowa Democratic Caucus Monday night. An app developed by Shadow Inc, a company comprised of “veterans of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign,” per the Los Angeles Times, was used to compile the results of the caucus — which have yet […] Politicos on the left and right have become fixated on one company following the disastrous Iowa Democratic Caucus Monday night. An app developed by Shadow Inc, a company comprised of “veterans of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign,” per the Los Angeles Times, was used to compile the results of the caucus — which have yet […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources President Trump calls Iowa caucuses 'unmitigated disaster' US President Donald Trump gloated over the "unmitigated disaster" of the Democrats' failure to release results from the Iowa caucuses, while his allies fuelled...

SBS 35 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this janetgag What is Shadow Inc? Iowa Caucus Reports suggest that the app was engineered in just the past two months,” he expla… https://t.co/LfjsWfa3QS 8 minutes ago L̴̩̾ï̋͗li̹̰̙͒̐͌t̖̮̽ͪ͜ȟ̢̬̣̫̔̍ RT @Cecalli_Helper: "firm, ACRONYM, which has been tied to Shadow, issued a statement late last night claiming to merely be an investor tha… 35 minutes ago Cecalli Helper "firm, ACRONYM, which has been tied to Shadow, issued a statement late last night claiming to merely be an investor… https://t.co/zZu5B4BlgT 41 minutes ago Silver Sneekers RT @Mediaite: What is Shadow Inc? Explaining the Iowa Conspiracy Theories Embraced By Democrats (And Some Cynical Republicans) https://t.co… 1 hour ago OccuWorld 🏴 What is Shadow Inc? Explaining the Iowa Conspiracy Theories Embraced By Democrats (And Some Cynical Republicans) https://t.co/ZKKHXEc6Po 1 hour ago Mediaite What is Shadow Inc? Explaining the Iowa Conspiracy Theories Embraced By Democrats (And Some Cynical Republicans) https://t.co/yVzObdXTCH 1 hour ago