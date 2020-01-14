Global  

Rosario Dawson Is Giving Up Alcohol & Marijuana in 2020 - Here's Why

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Rosario Dawson is cutting out alcohol and marijuana in 2020, and she’s explaining why she made this decision. “I feel so contaminated by the planet, and seeing my dad going through this journey, I want to cleanse my body,” Rosario told Women’s Health. Rosario‘s dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year. “I want to [...]
