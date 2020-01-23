Brian Wilson Calls for Fans to Boycott Beach Boys Performance at a Hunting Event Featuring Don Jr.
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Brian Wilson is calling for fans of the Beach Boys – a band which he co-founded – to boycott a performace at a trophy-hunting show where Donald Trump Jr. is set to speak. The popular band, which Wilson helped start, is booked this week to perform at the Safari Club International’s annual convention in Reno, […]
Season three of NBC's "Good Girls" picks up with the women taking on seemingly innocent jobs, each with a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise. What happens as they expand their..