Chris Wallace Rejects Steve Bannon’s Claim Fox News Cut ‘Embarrassing’ Portion of Trump Interview

Mediaite Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Chris Wallace Rejects Steve Bannon’s Claim Fox News Cut ‘Embarrassing’ Portion of Trump InterviewA collection of newly-released documents indicate that Fox News edited an interview President *Donald Trump* gave them years ago in order to cut out a portion which would've made him look bad.
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial 01:47

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

