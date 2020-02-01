Eva Longoria, Chelsea Handler & More Kick Off Oscars Week at EMILY's List Brunch!

Eva Longoria strikes a pose while stepping out for EMILY’s List Brunch & “Defining Women” Panel Discussion held at Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday (February 4) in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old actress joined EMILY’s List Creative Council Co-Founder Chelsea Handler, Uzo Aduba, EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock, Amber Tamblyn, Wendy Davis, Logan Browning, Kathryn Hahn, [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Long Beach Schools Have New Leader Long Beach schools are set to kick off this week with a new leading man. Dr Jay Smith took over as long beach superintendent over the summer. Dr. Smith has over 24 years of experience in education;.. Credit: WXXVDT2Published 4 hours ago Cockatoo ends up ordering hilarious items through Alexa Onni the cockatoo is quite the Internet sensation, known for his tap dancing and insane reactions to his daddy coming home. But now this talented bird has added another skill to his list. Shopping on.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:52Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler & More Funny Ladies Step Out for Vanity Fair Oscar Party! Sarah Silverman is all smile as she strikes a pose at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...

Just Jared 1 day ago



Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: SkySafari, Shopping List Pro, more In today’s best Mac and iOS app deals we have old-school RPGs, highly-rated astronomy experiences, pro grocery shopping list makers, and much more. At this...

9to5Toys 4 days ago





Tweets about this