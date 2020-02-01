Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Eva Longoria, Chelsea Handler & More Kick Off Oscars Week at EMILY's List Brunch!

Eva Longoria, Chelsea Handler & More Kick Off Oscars Week at EMILY's List Brunch!

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Eva Longoria strikes a pose while stepping out for EMILY’s List Brunch & “Defining Women” Panel Discussion held at Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday (February 4) in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old actress joined EMILY’s List Creative Council Co-Founder Chelsea Handler, Uzo Aduba, EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock, Amber Tamblyn, Wendy Davis, Logan Browning, Kathryn Hahn, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments

Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments 11:52

 When something goes wrong at a Super Bowl halftime show, the mistake can be larger than life. For this list, we’re looking at moments from Super Bowl Halftime Shows that offended people, or were awkward/cringe worthy. Our list includes Fergie, Left Shark, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Long Beach Schools Have New Leader [Video]Long Beach Schools Have New Leader

Long Beach schools are set to kick off this week with a new leading man. Dr Jay Smith took over as long beach superintendent over the summer. Dr. Smith has over 24 years of experience in education;..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Cockatoo ends up ordering hilarious items through Alexa [Video]Cockatoo ends up ordering hilarious items through Alexa

Onni the cockatoo is quite the Internet sensation, known for his tap dancing and insane reactions to his daddy coming home. But now this talented bird has added another skill to his list. Shopping on..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler & More Funny Ladies Step Out for Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

Sarah Silverman is all smile as she strikes a pose at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...
Just Jared

Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: SkySafari, Shopping List Pro, more

In today’s best Mac and iOS app deals we have old-school RPGs, highly-rated astronomy experiences, pro grocery shopping list makers, and much more. At this...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.