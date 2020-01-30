CNN’s John King Walks Back Rumor About Biden Campaign Filing Challenge to Iowa Results: ‘Stupid’ to Bring Up on Air

CCK RT @DeanObeidallah: @SteveGuest This has been walked back but it's part of Trump and Putin backed campaign of misinformation - https://t.co… 13 hours ago

Glenn H. Thompson RT @dcexaminer: .@JohnKingCNN apologized for reporting on-air that @JoeBiden's campaign was considering filing an injunction to prevent the… 15 hours ago

Deplorable eryn🇺🇸 CNN's John King walks back claim that Biden campaign planned to challenge Iowa results: It was 'stupid' https://t.co/6gxb6eneNc 15 hours ago

🇺🇸 #MAGADeborah ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Gingerkelley77: CNN's John King walks back claim that Biden campaign planned to challenge Iowa results: It was 'stupid' https://t.co/dx… 15 hours ago

Washington Examiner .@JohnKingCNN apologized for reporting on-air that @JoeBiden's campaign was considering filing an injunction to pre… https://t.co/jKIRPRBGv5 15 hours ago