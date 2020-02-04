Bella Hadid Dons Double-Denim Acid-Wash Outfit in NYC Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Bella Hadid shows off her street style! The 23-year-old model was all smiles while stepping out on Tuesday (February 4) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid She grabbed lunch at the The Mercer hotel and reportedly visited her sister Gigi Hadid at her apartment. Bella looked trendy in [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Nikki Bella felt relationship pressure Nikki Bella was ready to "freak and run" before she found out she was pregnant because she was feeling "pressure" after getting engaged. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:12Published 2 days ago Nikki Bella was ready to 'freak and run' before pregnancy Nikki Bella was ready to 'freak and run' before pregnancy She and her twin sister Brie Bella recently revealed they are both expecting babies within a few weeks of one another and for Nikki, the news.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:12Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this