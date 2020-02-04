Bella Hadid Dons Double-Denim Acid-Wash Outfit in NYC

Global  

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Bella Hadid shows off her street style! The 23-year-old model was all smiles while stepping out on Tuesday (February 4) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid She grabbed lunch at the The Mercer hotel and reportedly visited her sister Gigi Hadid at her apartment. Bella looked trendy in [...]
