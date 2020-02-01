Global  

Pamela Anderson and new husband split after just 12 days

Japan Today Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and movie mogul Jon Peters have called it quits just 12 days after tying the knot. The actress and animal rights activist wed…
News video: Trending: Pamela Anderson separates from husband after 12 days of marriage, Usher, Boys II Men and Wiz Khalifa honour Kobe Bryan

Trending: Pamela Anderson separates from husband after 12 days of marriage, Usher, Boys II Men and Wiz Khalifa honour Kobe Bryan 01:08

 In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:

