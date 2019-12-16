Global  

Jacob Elordi Previously Called Zendaya His 'Sister'

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Despite Jacob Elordi and Zendaya‘s recent PDA pics, the duo says their relationship is platonic. Back in November, Jacob told GQ Australia that Zendaya was like a “sister” when asked about the rumors that they were dating. Despite the claim, Jacob continued to gush about Zendaya‘s talent, saying, “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? [...]
