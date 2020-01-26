Global  

‘You’re Racist’: Trump Supporters Condemn Claire McCaskill For Tweet About Ben Carson

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
‘You’re Racist’: Trump Supporters Condemn Claire McCaskill For Tweet About Ben CarsonFormer senator Claire McCaskill is under fire from Trump supporters for a tweet in which she points out former GOP 2016 presidential hopeful Ben Carson is the only person standing on a flight filled with MAGA surrogates to Des Moines, Iowa on behalf of the Trump campaign. Carson – who is a person of color […]
