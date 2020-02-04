Giuliani: Trump Should ‘Absolutely’ Continue to Investigate Biden After Senate Acquittal
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () President Donald Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate tomorrow following the impeachment trial. Some Republicans planning to vote for acquittal have criticized the president’s actions but have said they don’t rise to the level of impeachment and conviction. Rudy Giuliani, who’s been a central figure in the Ukraine scandal, told NPR today […]
President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term. Jonah Green reports.