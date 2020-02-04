Global  

Giuliani: Trump Should 'Absolutely' Continue to Investigate Biden After Senate Acquittal

Mediaite Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate tomorrow following the impeachment trial. Some Republicans planning to vote for acquittal have criticized the president's actions but have said they don't rise to the level of impeachment and conviction. Rudy Giuliani, who's been a central figure in the Ukraine scandal, told NPR today […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate 03:26

 President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term. Jonah Green reports.

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, and Wednesday night, the president took aim at the only Republican who voted against him; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published


Biden Probe Should Follow Trump's Expected Senate Acquittal, Giuliani Says

Steve Inskeep talks to Rudy Giuliani, President Trump' lawyer, who says former vice president Joe Biden should be investigated after Trump's expected impeachment...
NPR

News24.com | Trump set for Senate acquittal in boost for reelection fight

President Donald Trump is set to win acquittal from impeachment on Wednesday, hours after his partisan State of the Union speech triggered unprecedented protests...
News24 Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldWorldNews

