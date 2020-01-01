Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Ray Donovan' Canceled, Will Not Get a Season 8

'Ray Donovan' Canceled, Will Not Get a Season 8

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Ray Donovan has come to an end. The Liev Schreiber-starring series, which ran for seven seasons on Showtime, has wrapped up with its Season 7 finale in January, the network confirmed on Tuesday (February 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber “After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: Showtime Cancels 'Ray Donovan' | THR News

Showtime Cancels 'Ray Donovan' | THR News 01:14

 The Liev Schreiber-led series recently wrapped its seventh season.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ray Donovan S07E09 Bugs [Video]Ray Donovan S07E09 Bugs

Ray Donovan 7x09 Bugs - Promo trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With his back against the wall, Ray turns to Judge Scholl to clear his name with Detective Perry. Daryll is pushed to the edge by the Sullivan..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

Ray Donovan S07E08 Passport and a Gun [Video]Ray Donovan S07E08 Passport and a Gun

Ray Donovan 7x08 Promo trailer HD - Passport and a Gun - Showtime - Next on season 7 episode 8 - Synopsis: Gary O’Malley seeks justice from the Sullivans, while Ray and Smitty must cover for their..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.