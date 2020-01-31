Tom Hiddleston Joins Netflix Drama Series 'White Stork'

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Tom Hiddleston has joined a brand new series for Netflix, called White Stork. Deadline reports that the 38-year-old actor will star as James Cooper in the series, that was created, written and executive produced by Christopher Dunlop and directed by Kristoffer Nyholm. White Stork centers on James Cooper, who is selected to run for a [...] 👓 View full article

