Pete Buttigieg Iowa Voter Wants to Change Her Vote After Finding Out He's Gay (Video)

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A woman in Iowa is making headlines for her reaction to finding out Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is gay. In a video by activist and filmmaker Annabel Park, who was capturing the events of the Iowa Caucus on Monday (February 3), a voter expresses surprise, shock and disappointment upon learning that the candidate she [...]
News video: Buttigieg Could Win Iowa's Electoral Vote

Buttigieg Could Win Iowa's Electoral Vote 00:42

 The Iowa caucuses were a mess this year. Many issues caused a delay in results. Based on preliminary results, Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed set to win the most votes. However, he is still on par with on behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in terms of percentage of delegates. Because of this,...

