Greg Skinner Boring ? Hmmm - Madonna calls Canada ‘boring,’ offers NYC apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - National |… https://t.co/W93vrT7TzZ 4 minutes ago V L Gill Madonna offers Prince Harry and Meghan a sublet of her NYC apartment. Included at no extra charge are a picture boo… https://t.co/8pJyRgGIMg 5 minutes ago K Dubb Madonna Offers Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Her NYC Apartment: 'Buckingham Palace Has Nothing on Central Park West'… https://t.co/0lVr36zeu9 6 minutes ago @Gabenewsinfo Madonna calls Canada ‘boring,’ offers NYC apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/tEYRADzjo3 6 minutes ago BVSINESS ™ 🇨🇦🇬🇧 Canada has all the same***NYC has except not it's as deep... Madonna calls Canada ‘boring,’ offers NYC apartment… https://t.co/AAaaTVLWPr 8 minutes ago Jeffrey Luscombe Who’s Madonna? Madonna calls Canada ‘boring,’ offers NYC apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/mgADClqOGJ 15 minutes ago Dances With Wools, Esq. RT @TheBlueGem3: I like boring 😊 Madonna calls Canada ‘boring,’ offers NYC apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - National | https:/… 25 minutes ago Gent News Madonna Offers Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Her Lavish NYC Apartment https://t.co/sTh4wZe7JZ 26 minutes ago