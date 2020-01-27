Global  

Madonna Offers Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Her NYC Apartment: 'Buckingham Palace Has Nothing on Central Park West'

Billboard.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent the United Kingdom into a frenzy when the couple announced their decision to "...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Princess Beatrice Reportedly “Furious” About Wedding Delay [Video]Princess Beatrice Reportedly “Furious” About Wedding Delay

Princess Beatrice has been engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since September of 2019, and the wedding details have still not been completely released. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Some Positive Plans for February [Video]Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Some Positive Plans for February

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are using their social media to spread good news. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canada, U.K. discussing how to pay for Prince Harry and Meghan's security costs: minister

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday that the RCMP and security officials in the United Kingdom are in discussions over how best to protect Prince Harry...
CBC.ca Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldE! OnlineUSATODAY.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Shocked' About Losing Commonwealth Roles

Megxit presented a huge unintended consequence for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ... the loss of one of their beloved titles, Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors....
TMZ.com

