Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Forced Jessica Mann to Have Threesome With Another Actress

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
In the latest court hearing, one of the Weinstein accusers recalls breaking down in tears when she was allegedly pressured by the disgraced movie mogul to have sex with another actress.
News video: Harvey Weinstein's alleged rape victim accused of lying

Harvey Weinstein's alleged rape victim accused of lying 00:54

 One of the women at the centre of Harvey Weinstein's s*xual assault trial has been accused of repeatedly lying to the producer in a bid to exploit his Hollywood connections.

Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today [Video]Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today

Yesterday, accuser Jessica Mann was driven to tears while being cross-examined about her history with the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Testimony Continues From Alleged [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Testimony Continues From Alleged

The disgraced movie mogul says he was in a 5-year relationship with Jessica Mann, but the woman claims she was intimidated into going along with Weinstein's alleged sexual demands. She will be back in..

Actress testifies Harvey Weinstein fondled her, told her not to 'make a big deal about this'

An actress told jurors in a New York City court Wednesday that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein put his hands up her skirt during a meeting in his hotel...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPRNYTimes.com

Weinstein trial: Actress says accuser was 'crying in fetal position' but was not forced

Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial called a new witness who said neither she nor accuser Jessica Mann were forced into a threesome.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Jerusalem PostReuters

