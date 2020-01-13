*James Carville* expressed serious concern for Democrats on MSNBC tonight saying he's alarmed by recent polling and the enthusiasm gap.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources James Carville Endorses Michael Bennet Despite his low polling in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, Sen. Michael Bennet says that he has the endorsement of Democratic strategist James Carville. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:24Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this RapidReplay RT @justinbaragona: Here's James Carville on MSNBC, saying he's "scared to death" of Bernie Sanders getting elected, that Democrats need to… 2 seconds ago Sarie van Wyk RT @WordswithSteph: James Carville is fed up, fired up, and scared to death. The idea of a Trump victory in 2020 will do ALL that, and more… 9 seconds ago Dave RT @Mediaite: A ‘Scared to Death’ James Carville Sounds Alarms for Democratic Field: 'Do We Want to Be an Ideological Cult?' https://t.co/D… 39 seconds ago MDBurgos ⁦@AhmedBaba_⁩ ⁦@aalali44⁩ ⁦@_zakali⁩ ⁦@FrauWise⁩ A 'Scared to Death' James Carville Goes Off on Dem Field https://t.co/BCWzyVxPqY 55 seconds ago #Middle Passage Consulting A ‘Scared to Death’ James Carville Sounds Alarms for Democratic Field: 'Do We Want to Be an Ideological Cult?'… https://t.co/TJLVSig3Gq 1 minute ago