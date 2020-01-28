Global  

Will Arnett Dishes on Hosting 'Lego Masters' During 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Will Arnett presents Jimmy Kimmel with a Super Bowl trophy completely made of Lego during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 49-year-old actor was promoting his new competition series, Lego Masters, and revealed that the set had over 3 million pieces for the contestants to build with. “I never done anything like this before [...]
